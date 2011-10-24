NEW YORK Oct 24 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Monday, hitting fresh six-week peaks, as risk appetite improved with rallying stocks and commodities.

Investors have priced in a comprehensive agreement to deal with the euro zone debt crisis at Wednesday's European Union summit.

The euro rose to a peak of $1.39570 on electronic trading platform EBS EUR=EBS, its highest since Sept. 8, and was last up 0.4 percent at $1.39430.