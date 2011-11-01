NEW YORK Nov 1 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Monday, hitting its lowest in nearly three weeks, as Greece's unexpected call for a referendum on a bailout package rekindled fears about the country's imminent default.

The euro fell to $1.36220 EUR=EBS , its lowest since October 12 on trading platform EBS and was last at $1.36241, down 1.7 percent.

Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that if Greece rejects the resuce package, the country could go bankrupt. [ID:nLDE7A0021].