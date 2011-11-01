NEW YORK Nov 1 The euro extended losses
against the dollar on Monday, hitting its lowest in nearly
three weeks, as Greece's unexpected call for a referendum on a
bailout package rekindled fears about the country's imminent
default.
The euro fell to $1.36220 EUR=EBS , its lowest since
October 12 on trading platform EBS and was last at $1.36241,
down 1.7 percent.
Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that
if Greece rejects the resuce package, the country could go
bankrupt. [ID:nLDE7A0021].
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by W Simon ) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6322;
Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))