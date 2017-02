NEW YORK Nov 2 The euro extended against the dollar on Wednesday, hitting session highs, as stops were triggered above $1.3802, traders said.

The euro rose to the day's high at $1.38203 EUR=EBS and was last at $1.38011, up 0.8 percent.

There are more stops above $1.3820/25 and then below $1.3747, traders said. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)