NEW YORK Nov 4 The euro briefly turned negative against the dollar on Friday in choppy trading after data showed the U.S. economy created far fewer jobs than expected in October.

Traders said it would be difficult to latch onto any direction in the euro because it has been all over the place and it's best to trade the ranges for now.

The euro fell to $1.38100 EUR=EBS and was last at $1.38220, little changed on the day. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by W Simon )