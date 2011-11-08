Peru's Credicorp reports 22.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit
LIMA, Feb 6 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 895 million soles ($275 million) in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
NEW YORK Nov 8 The euro surrendered all of its gains to trade negative versus the dollar in early afternoon trade on Tuesday as investors feared Italy may be the next country to need a bailout.
The euro fell as low as $1.3766, down 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data EUR=.
Traders cited strong support in the $1.37-$1.3750 area. A fall beneath that level could cause the euro to slide toward $1.34.
Italian bond yields hit a 14-year high and the country's embattled leader, Silvio Berlusconi, lost his parliamentary majority and faced the possibility of being forced to resign. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Dan Grebler)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Appetite for stocks and the euro ebbed on Tuesday as political and economic uncertainty sent investors sheltering in the Japanese yen and gold, while expectations China's foreign exchange reserves had fallen for a seventh month added to nervousness.
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit