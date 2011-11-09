NEW YORK Nov 9 The euro shed 2 percent against
the dollar to hit a one-month low as anxiety about Europe's
worsening debt crisis boosted selling of the single currency.
The euro fell as low as $1.3557 EUR=, well off a session
peak of $1.3855 and its worst showing since Oct. 11. It also
shed 2 percent to 105.31 yen EURJPY=, its lowest level since
Oct. 26.
Selling picked up after an overnight increase in margin
requirements for banks that use Italian debt as collateral
pushed Italian government bond yields above 7 percent, a level
many investors fear is unsustainable. Italian public debt
outstanding is about 1.9 trillion euros.
(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)