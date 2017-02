NEW YORK Nov 9 The euro slightly extended its losses against the dollar on Wednesday after euro zone officials said they have no plans for a financial rescue of Italy.

The euro fell to around $1.3581 EUR= after the news, down 1.8 percent on the day, compared with $1.3598 earlier.

Italian borrowing costs topped 7 percent, stoking fears the euro zone's third-largest economy could be forced to seek a bailout. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)