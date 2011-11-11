NEW YORK Nov 11 The euro rallied 1 percent against the safe-haven dollar on Friday as Italy's approval of austerity measures lifted risk appetite.

In midmorning New York trade, the euro EUR= rose 1 percent to hit a high of $1.3738, according to Reuters data, far above Thursday's one-month low of $1.3484. It last traded at $1.3724, up 0.9 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro hit a high of 105.98 EURJPY= and last traded at 105.86, up 0.3 percent on the day.

Overall risk sentiment improved, with U.S. stocks trading sharply higher. The Dow Jones industrial average traded over 2 percent higher .DJI.

The euro extended gains after Italy's Senate approved a new budget law on Friday, clearing the way for approval of the package in the lower house on Saturday and the formation of an emergency government to replace that of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. For more see [ID:nL5E7MB10I]. (Editing by James Dalgleish)