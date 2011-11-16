NEW YORK Nov 16 The euro trimmed most losses versus the dollar in mid-morning trade on Wednesday on renewed buying interest after the euro zone common currency fell to a five-week low.

"A little bit of an intraday short squeeze," said Brian Dolan, chief market strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The euro last traded slightly lower on the day at $1.3522, after falling as low as $1.3427 EUR= on Reuters data, the weakest since Oct .10.

Dolan said the European Central Bank reportedly bought more than usual Italian and Spanish bonds, which brought some stabilization in euro zone credit markets and provided some support for the euro.

Against the yen, the euro lost 1 percent to 104.97 yen JPY=. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)