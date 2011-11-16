NEW YORK Nov 16 The euro trimmed most losses
versus the dollar in mid-morning trade on Wednesday on renewed
buying interest after the euro zone common currency fell to a
five-week low.
"A little bit of an intraday short squeeze," said Brian
Dolan, chief market strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New
Jersey.
The euro last traded slightly lower on the day at $1.3522,
after falling as low as $1.3427 EUR= on Reuters data, the
weakest since Oct .10.
Dolan said the European Central Bank reportedly bought more
than usual Italian and Spanish bonds, which brought some
stabilization in euro zone credit markets and provided some
support for the euro.
Against the yen, the euro lost 1 percent to 104.97 yen
JPY=.
(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)