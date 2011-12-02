NEW YORK Dec 2 The euro fell to session lows
against the U.S. dollar, trimming gains versus the yen and
Swiss franc on Friday as a risk rally faded in the currency
market.
Investors were hesitant to go overly long the euro ahead of
the weekend and key event risks next week. U.S. stocks held
their gains, diverging from their strong positive correlation
with the euro.
Traders said market participants were taking some of their
long euro positions off the table before a European Central
Bank meeting next Thursday, at which the bank may cut interest
rates, and a European Union Summit next Friday.
The euro fell as low as $1.34170, the day's trough
EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, and was last at $1.34207,
down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)