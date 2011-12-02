NEW YORK Dec 2 The euro fell to session lows against the U.S. dollar, trimming gains versus the yen and Swiss franc on Friday as a risk rally faded in the currency market.

Investors were hesitant to go overly long the euro ahead of the weekend and key event risks next week. U.S. stocks held their gains, diverging from their strong positive correlation with the euro.

Traders said market participants were taking some of their long euro positions off the table before a European Central Bank meeting next Thursday, at which the bank may cut interest rates, and a European Union Summit next Friday.

The euro fell as low as $1.34170, the day's trough EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, and was last at $1.34207, down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)