NEW YORK Oct 21 The dollar fell to a record low against the yen on Friday after breaking through stop loss and options barriers, with traders reporting initial large selling of dollars.

One trader said Japanese banks then stepped in to buy dollars against the yen at 76.00 yen.

The dollar last traded at 76.21 yen, down 0.8 percent on electronic trading platform EBS, after going as low as 75.78 yen <JPY=EBS=>.

The euro simultaneously rose to a session high against the dollar though much of that was spillover from the dollar selling against the yen. The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.3832 after climbing as high as $1.3851 EUR=. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)