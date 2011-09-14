FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The euro fell to a New York session low against the dollar on Wednesday after an Austrian parliamentary committee failed to approve the European Financial Stability Facility upgrade.
The Austrian finance minister said the Lower House cannot vote on changes in the euro zone bailout fund as planned after the committee's decision. For details see [ID:nL5E7KE34A].
The euro fell to $1.3636 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, and was last little changed at $1.3677. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.