NEW YORK, Sept 14 The euro fell to a New York session low against the dollar on Wednesday after an Austrian parliamentary committee failed to approve the European Financial Stability Facility upgrade.

The Austrian finance minister said the Lower House cannot vote on changes in the euro zone bailout fund as planned after the committee's decision. For details see [ID:nL5E7KE34A].

The euro fell to $1.3636 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, and was last little changed at $1.3677. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)