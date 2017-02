NEW YORK, Sept 19 The euro fell to a fresh session low against the dollar on Monday below $1.3600 as policymakers' lack of progress on the euro zone's debt crisis fueled concerns of a Greek default and fears the problems could engulf larger euro zone economies and the region's banks.

The euro was last down 1.4 percent at $1.36092 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS after falling as low as $1.35994 in early morning New York trade.

The low of $1.34949 on Sept. 12 was the lowest since mid-February. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)