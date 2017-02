NEW YORK, Sept 19 The euro trimmed losses against the dollar on Monday in choppy trading, as Greece said it is close to a deal with the International Monetary Fund, European Union and European Central Bank.

The euro zone currency had earlier extended losses after the conference call ended with no major announcement.

The euro cut losses to trade at $1.36820 EUR=EBS from about $1.36630. It was last trading at $1.36876, down 0.8 percent on the day. For the Greece headlines, see [ID:nA8E7K200V]