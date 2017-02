NEW YORK, Sept 20 The euro traded slightly higher against the dollar in late trade on Tuesday after international lenders said good progress was made during a call with Greece.

The euro last traded at $1.3698 EUR=EBS, up 0.1 percent on the day.

The "troika" of the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund said they will return to Athens early next week to resume a review of Greece's debt situation and technical discussion will continue in the coming days.

(Editing by James Dalgleish)