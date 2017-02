NEW YORK, Sept 21 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Wednesday after Greece outlined key measures to help alleviate the country's fiscal problems.

A Greek government spokesman said decisions taken on Wednesday would enable Greece to comply with all its obligations to the European Union and International Monetary Fund until 2014. The spokesman added that Greece will remain part of the euro zone.

For more, click on [ID:nA8E7K1010].

The euro climbed to session highs on the news, rising to $1.37770 EUR=EBS and was last at $1.37690, up 0.5 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)