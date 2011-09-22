NEW YORK, Sept 22 The euro fell to a fresh eight month low against the dollar on Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve pointed to significant downside risks for the U.S. economy and stopped short of bold monetary easing.

Analysts questioned whether the move the Fed did make -- shifting its portfolio toward longer-term debt -- would bolster the economy and unwound leveraged positions funded in dollars in response.

The euro was last down 1.1 percent at $1.34205 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS with the session low posting at 1.34111, the lowest since January 20.

The dollar index, the dollar's performance against a basket of currencies, rose 1.8 percent to 78.747 with a peak of 78.753, the highest since February 16. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)