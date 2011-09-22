NEW YORK, Sept 22 The euro fell to a fresh
eight month low against the dollar on Thursday a day after the
Federal Reserve pointed to significant downside risks for the
U.S. economy and stopped short of bold monetary easing.
Analysts questioned whether the move the Fed did make --
shifting its portfolio toward longer-term debt -- would bolster
the economy and unwound leveraged positions funded in dollars
in response.
The euro was last down 1.1 percent at $1.34205 EUR=EBS on
electronic trading platform EBS with the session low posting at
1.34111, the lowest since January 20.
The dollar index, the dollar's performance against a basket
of currencies, rose 1.8 percent to 78.747 with a peak of
78.753, the highest since February 16.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)