NEW YORK, Sept 23 The euro recovered from losses against the dollar earlier in the global trading day on Friday but investors cautioned gains could still prove fleeting with investors ready to sell into any bounce.

The euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.34910 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS with the session low posting at 1.34181 and the high at $1.35670.

The euro touched an eight-month low against the dollar on Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)