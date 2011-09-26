NEW YORK, Sept 26 The euro fell to New York
session lows against the U.S. dollar on Monday in choppy
trading, with traders unable to make up their minds on the
currency pair's direction.
Traders said there was no particular headline that pushed
the euro lower but added that euro/dollar is currently in
consolidation mode below $1.35. The outlook, however, remained
negative despite speculation about additional measures from the
European Central Bank to address the region's debt crisis.
The euro fell to New York lows at $1.34505 against the
dollar EUR=EBS and was last at $1.34590, down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)