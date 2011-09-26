NEW YORK, Sept 26 The euro fell to New York session lows against the U.S. dollar on Monday in choppy trading, with traders unable to make up their minds on the currency pair's direction.

Traders said there was no particular headline that pushed the euro lower but added that euro/dollar is currently in consolidation mode below $1.35. The outlook, however, remained negative despite speculation about additional measures from the European Central Bank to address the region's debt crisis.

The euro fell to New York lows at $1.34505 against the dollar EUR=EBS and was last at $1.34590, down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)