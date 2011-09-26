NEW YORK, Sept 26 The euro recouped its losses against the U.S. dollar in late trade on Monday after CNBC reported that top European officials are considering bolstering the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to ease the debt crisis.

For details on CNBC story, see [ID:nS1E78P1E4]

The euro was last little changed at $1.3495 EUR=EBS, well off a session low of $1.3360 on trading platform EBS.

Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey, said the news helped lift the euro off lows and also pushed stocks higher.

"You're getting a bit more of risk-on. The idea that the plans are well advanced and near approval suggests that we might get some positive resolution out of Europe earlier this week," he said. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; editing by )