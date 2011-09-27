NEW YORK, Sept 27 The euro rose to session highs against the dollar in afternoon trade on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in U.S. stocks and on hopes that euro zone officials may be close to a plan to ease Greece's debt crisis.

The euro EUR=EBS rose as high as $1.36690 on trading platform EBS, the highest in almost a week. It was last at $1.36521, up 0.9 percent.

The euro's bounce coincided with comments from Germany's Angela Merkel that Germany wants a strong Greece and will do everything necessary for that.

Meanwhile, Greece Prime Minister George Papandreou said Greece will definitely fulfill its obligations and that it is very important that Greece receives signals of support from its European partners. [ID:nL5E7KR3GB]

"The general sentiment across markets is much more upbeat that we've seen over the last couple of sessions. That's prompting some short-covering in the euro," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)