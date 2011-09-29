NEW YORK, Sept 29 The euro fell to a New York session low against the dollar in mid-afternoon trading on Thursday as liquidity began to fade into the close with some traders and investors taking the day off for a religious holiday.

The euro was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3568 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS after going as low as $1.3553 in New York. The global session low posted at $1.3520 in the Asian session. (Reporting by Nick Olivari)