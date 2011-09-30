NEW YORK, Sept 30 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Friday, hitting session lows, pressured by weakness in global stocks and U.S. equity futures.

The euro fell to lows at $1.34640 EUR=EBS and was last at $1.34670, down 0.9 percent. For the month of September, the euro dropped 6.3 percent, its weakest performance since August 2010 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by W Simon )