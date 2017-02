SINGAPORE, Sept 23 The euro surged on Friday after Japanese news agency Jiji reported that Group of 20 officials would confirm their intent to cooperate internationally to prevent a worsening of the euro zone's debt crisis and were working on an emergency statement.

Jiji quoted an unnamed source as saying G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Washington were working toward issuing an emergency statement after their meeting.

The euro climbed 0.7 percent on the day to $1.3561 . (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anshuman Daga)