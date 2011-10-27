SINGAPORE Oct 27 The euro extended its gains and hit a seven-week high against the dollar on Thursday after an EU source said euro zone leaders and banks are close to reaching a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders on their Greek debt.

The euro climbed to its highest since Sept. 8 of $1.3989 on trading platform EBS at one point, and last stood at $1.3977 , up 0.5 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kavita Chandran)