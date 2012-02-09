SINGAPORE Feb 9 The euro hit two-month highs against both the dollar and the yen on Thursday, supported by hopes that Greece was inching closer to clinching a bailout deal even though Athens stopped short of signing off on austerity measures.

The euro rose to as high as $1.3313 on trading platform EBS, its highest since Dec. 12, and was last up 0.4 percent at $1.3309.

Against the yen, the euro touched a high of 102.765 yen , its highest in about two months. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by Ramya Venugopal)