SINGAPORE May 16 The euro hit a four-month low on Wednesday, coming under renewed pressure a day after Greece called a new election that may hand victory to leftists opposed to the terms of an EU bailout, and raise the risk of the country exiting the euro zone.

The euro dipped below $1.2700 and hit its lowest level since mid-January, falling to $1.26986 at one point on trading platform EBS. The euro was last down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday at $1.2710. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)