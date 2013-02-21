SINGAPORE Feb 21 The euro hit a six-week low against the dollar on Thursday, a day after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed some policymakers thought the Fed may have to slow or stop buying bonds before seeing a pick-up in employment.

The euro fell to as low as $1.3255 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Jan. 11. The single currency last stood at $1.3261, down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.