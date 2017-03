SINGAPORE Oct 24 The euro rose above $1.3800 for the first time since November 2011 on Thursday, as the dollar remained pressured by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay tapering its stimulus until next year.

The euro rose to as high as $1.3817 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since November 2011, and last stood at $1.3814 , up 0.3 percent on the day.