Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
SINGAPORE May 20 The euro fell on Wednesday after the Greek government's parliamentary speaker said Greece will not make a repayment to the International Monetary Fund that falls due on June 5 if there is no deal with its creditors by then.
The euro extended its losses and hit a two-week low near $1.1092 at one point. It last traded at $1.1103, down 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with the matter said.