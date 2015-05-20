SINGAPORE May 20 The euro fell on Wednesday after the Greek government's parliamentary speaker said Greece will not make a repayment to the International Monetary Fund that falls due on June 5 if there is no deal with its creditors by then.

The euro extended its losses and hit a two-week low near $1.1092 at one point. It last traded at $1.1103, down 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)