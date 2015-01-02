SINGAPORE Jan 2 The euro fell to its lowest level in 4-1/2 years versus the dollar on Friday, after the head of the European Central Bank fanned expectations it would take bolder steps on stimulus this month.

The euro fell to $1.2035 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since June 2010, and last traded at $1.2042, down 0.5 percent on the day.

In an interview with German financial daily Handelsblatt, ECB President Mario Draghi said the risk of the central bank not fulfilling its mandate of preserving price stability is higher now than half a year ago, underlining its readiness to act early this year should it become necessary. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Wayne Cole in SYDNEY; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)