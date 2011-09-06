TOKYO, Sept 6 The euro fell to a six-month low versus the Japanese yen and seven-week low against the dollar on Tuesday on rising concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis may be spiralling out of control.

The euro fell to as low as 107.95 yen , its lowest since March, as the market tried to trigger stoploss orders below 108 yen. It also fell to $1.40543 . (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)