TOKYO Feb 8 The euro rose to a seven-week high of 102.26 yen on Wednesday, supported by hopes that Greece may soon agree to austerity steps needed to secure a second bailout and avoid a disorderly default.

The euro has risen more than five percent from 11-year low hit in January. Resistance is now seen at 102.87 yen, its 90-day moving average. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)