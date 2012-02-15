TOKYO Feb 15 The euro rose to a two-month high versus the Japanese yen on Wednesday, breaking above key technical resistance after Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China would play a bigger role in solving Europe's problems.

The euro climbed as far as 103.30 yen, rising above the Ichimoku cloud top at 103.25 yen and channel top resistance around 103.28 yen, possibly opening the way for a test of its December peak of 105.72 yen.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)