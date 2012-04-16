TOKYO, April 16 The euro fell to a one-month low against the dollar and an eight-week low versus the yen, extending a broad pullback started late last week when worries about the euro zone's debt crisis saw Spanish bonds come under renewed pressure.

The euro fell 0.5 percent to as low as $1.3013 against the dollar, hitting its lowest level since March 15. Against the Japanese unit it also dropped 0.5 percent, to 105.28 yen. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher)