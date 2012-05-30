UPDATE 1-Fed aims to hike rates, based on more growth and fiscal stimulus -Dudley
* Eventually shedding bonds could 'stretch out' rate hikes (Adds comments on balance sheet)
TOKYO May 30 The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar on Wednesday on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields while the Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected Australian retail sales data.
The euro fell more than 0.3 percent to $1.24578 - its lowest since July 2010. The euro's fall was triggered in part by the fall in the Australian dollar. The Aussie fell 0.6 percent to $0.9775. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Federal Reserve aims to raise U.S. interest rates in the months ahead if the economy continues to grow a bit above its trend and if, as expected, fiscal policies provide stimulus, an influential Fed policymaker said on Wednesday.
