TOKYO May 30 The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar on Wednesday on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields while the Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected Australian retail sales data.

The euro fell more than 0.3 percent to $1.24578 - its lowest since July 2010. The euro's fall was triggered in part by the fall in the Australian dollar. The Aussie fell 0.6 percent to $0.9775. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)