TOKYO, Sept 14 The euro rose to a four-month high against the dollar as stop-loss orders were triggered just above $1.30 on Friday, extending gains made after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled new stimulus measures for the U.S. economy.

The euro rose to as high as $1.3016, its highest level since early May, with its next target seen at around $1.3145, its Oct 2011 low.