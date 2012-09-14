INVESTMENT FOCUS-Sovereign funds increasingly do their own private equity deals
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
TOKYO, Sept 14 The euro rose to a four-month high against the dollar as stop-loss orders were triggered just above $1.30 on Friday, extending gains made after the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled new stimulus measures for the U.S. economy.
The euro rose to as high as $1.3016, its highest level since early May, with its next target seen at around $1.3145, its Oct 2011 low.
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
Feb 17 Clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC has bid for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of bankrupt U.S. retailer The Limited, challenging a $26.3 million offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter said.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.