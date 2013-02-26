BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
TOKYO Feb 26 The euro skidded to an almost seven-week low against the dollar in Asia on Tuesday, after political uncertainty following an Italian election rekindled fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.
The euro fell as far as $1.3042, its lowest since Jan. 10.
Italy's centre left won the lower house as widely expected, but projections by Italian media indicate no party or coalition will be able to form a majority in the upper house, or Senate.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates