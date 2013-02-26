TOKYO Feb 26 The euro skidded to an almost seven-week low against the dollar in Asia on Tuesday, after political uncertainty following an Italian election rekindled fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.

The euro fell as far as $1.3042, its lowest since Jan. 10.

Italy's centre left won the lower house as widely expected, but projections by Italian media indicate no party or coalition will be able to form a majority in the upper house, or Senate.