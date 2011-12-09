TOKYO Dec 9 The euro and the Aussie pared some of their earlier losses on Friday after European leaders said the euro zone planed to loan up to 200 billion euro to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The euro recovered to around $1.3340, almost flat on the day, having bounced back from the day's low of $1.3336, while the Aussie recovered to $1.0131 from the day's low of $1.0090. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)