UPDATE 7-Trump changes tack, backs "one China" policy in call with Xi
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W. House
TOKYO Dec 9 The euro and the Aussie pared some of their earlier losses on Friday after European leaders said the euro zone planed to loan up to 200 billion euro to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The euro recovered to around $1.3340, almost flat on the day, having bounced back from the day's low of $1.3336, while the Aussie recovered to $1.0131 from the day's low of $1.0090. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W. House
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached an agreement between themselves on a common stance they will present to Greece, a senior euro zone official said.