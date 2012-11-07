The euro cut gains to turn negative on the day on Wednesday,
extending a drop after weak German industrial output data and as
the impact of U.S. President Barack Obama's reelection faded.
The euro traded slightly lower on the day at $1.2806.
It dropped from around $1.2842 just before data at 1100 GMT
revealed a 1.8 percent monthly fall in German factory
production, increasing concerns the euro zone's largest economy
may be faltering.
Traders said the euro fell below stop loss sell orders at
$1.2810. More losses could see it target the low reached in
Asian trade of $1.2784.