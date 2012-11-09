LONDON Nov 9 The euro extended losses to hit a
two-month low against the dollar and a fresh one-month trough
versus the yen on Friday as investors sold the single currency
on grim economic prospects and uncertainty over aid to Greece
and Spain.
The euro fell to $1.2715 on trading platform EBS, its
lowest level since Sept. 7 with stop loss sell orders triggered
on its move below $1.2720. More stops were cited below $1.2715
while traders reported talk of an option barrier at $1.2700.
The euro also fell against the yen to a fresh low
of 100.85 yen, triggering reported stop loss sell orders below
100.90 yen. More stops were said to be around 100.80 yen.
The dollar rose to a two-month high against the Swiss franc
of 0.9483 francs.