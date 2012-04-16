* Fresh euro zone worries fan demand for option protection
* Euro risks sustained break below $1.30 vs dollar
* Investors bet on another test of SNB's 1.20 franc floor
* Options still cheap compared to 2011
By Nia Williams and Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 16 Currency options show investors
are increasingly betting the euro will fall sharply in coming
months as it threatens to break key levels against a number of
major currencies.
With worries about Spain's fiscal position and rising
peripheral bond yields back on investors' radars, the euro has
dipped below $1.30 against the dollar and hit a 19-month
low against the British pound.
Earlier this month, the euro also briefly broke the Swiss
National Bank's 1.20 franc floor for the first time
since the policy was imposed last September, prompting some
investors to bet on another test of that level.
As the euro's outlook sours, demand for protection against
it falling has picked up, with traders reporting buying of
options betting on a drop to around $1.27 against the dollar
within one to three months.
This has been reflected in a rise in implied volatility, an
indicator based on options prices of how volatile a currency is
expected to be - from what were historically very low levels due
to the euro's stability since late-January.
The euro's dip on Monday marked a brief break of the
$1.30-1.35 range it has been stuck in for much of 2012. A
sustained fall below $1.30 would encourage bets on a slide
towards and possible break of the early January low of $1.2624.
"We are heading into the lower bound of the range. If we
break $1.30, which may push euro/dollar towards $1.25, vols
(implied volatility) will head north," said Societe Generale
options strategist Olivier Korber.
GOING CHEAP
As the euro has fallen one-month euro/dollar implied
volatility has climbed above 10 percent. As recently
as early April, it stood at a post-financial crisis low of 8.8
percent as the European Central Bank's long-term cash injections
and a Greek bailout deal calmed markets.
Analysts say implied volatility has room to rise further. It
remains relatively low by recent standards and is still well
below 2011's peak around 16 percent hit during a period of
heightened euro zone debt crisis fears.
This means the window for buying relatively cheap options
betting on the euro falling may be limited, however, as they
could quickly become more expensive once the euro makes a firm
break below $1.30.
Simon Smollett, an option strategist at Credit Agricole,
said that once one-month implied vols rise beyond 12 percent, it
will become quite expensive to hedge against more euro losses.
Risk reversals reveal a jump in demand to buy options
betting on euro falls (known as puts) compared with options
betting on it rising (known as calls), although some analysts
say the premium charged for puts remains low.
"Euro/dollar implied vols and risk reversals remain cheap
relative to February and early March levels," said Aditya
Bagaria, currency strategist at Credit Suisse.
"We think mid-dated euro/dollar risk reversals continue to
look attractive to position for euro weakness or hedge against
re-intensification of euro area sovereign concerns," he said. He
added Credit Suisse had bought six-month euro/dollar puts and
sold calls.
Charts show that in the last two years implied volatility
spiked in April as worries over euro zone debt intensified.
SocGen's Korber said a level around 9.0 had previously acted as
a floor and current levels were a "very good entry point".
SNB FLOOR BETS
Option traders are gearing up for the euro to make another
stab at the SNB's floor on the euro/Swiss franc currency pair,
imposed to curb steep appreciation in the franc last September.
Implied volatility spiked after the brief breach
of the SNB's floor for the euro on April 5. The one-month
contract doubled from a 12-year low of 2 percent
late last month, though it held well below August's all-time
peak above 30 percent.
One-month risk reversals switched to show a
bias in favour of euro puts, having shown a bias towards
euro/Swiss franc calls at the end of March.
Most investors still believe the SNB will honour its pledge
to defend the floor through intervention. However, they are keen
to buy protection against the risk of another breach.
"In the event market selling pressure on euro/Swiss is
greater than what the SNB can absorb immediately, a cascade of
stops could be triggered on the downside, resulting in
correction to levels potentially below the peg at 1.2000," said
Citibank analyst Valentin Marinov.
He said such a move would be accompanied by a spike in
euro/Swiss franc implied volatility.
(Ediitng by Nigel Stephenson)