BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 6 The euro climbed to its highest since May 29 on Wednesday as the London session wound down and euro buyers found less liquidity in the final hours of the global day.
The euro was last up 0.8 percent at $1.2550 after climbing as high as $1.2564. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines