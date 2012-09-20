UPDATE 1-Political uncertainty tempers recovery in Italian bonds
* Euro zone periphery yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts with reversal in bond yields)
LONDON, Sept 20 The euro pared losses against the dollar on Thursday after German PMI data showed a modest improvement in the services industry, easing some concerns about euro zone growth after poor French PMI data earlier. ID:nL9E8G101W]
The euro rose to $1.2973 after the German data from around $1.2950 beforehand, but still down 0.6 percent on the day.
* Radient announces brokered private placement for proceeds of $6 million
LONDON, Feb 13 The dollar hit a two-week high against the yen on Monday as investors focused again on the U.S. reflation trade which dominated the aftermath of Donald Trump's election in November but has stalled this year.