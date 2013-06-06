US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors pause after record day on Wall St
* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P down 2.5 pts, Nasdaq down 0.75 pts
LONDON, June 6 The euro rose slightly against the dollar while German Bund futures slipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected.
The euro inched up to $1.31235 after the announcement from $1.3114, shy of a four-week high of $1.3131 struck earlier in the day.
German Bund futures inched lower after the interest rate decision. They were 8 ticks higher at 143.86, having stood at 143.91 before the verdict.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was little changed after the rate decision, remaining 0.3 percent higher at 1,196.20.
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings