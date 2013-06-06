Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
LONDON, June 6 The euro rose slightly against the dollar while German Bund futures slipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected.
The euro inched up to $1.31235 after the announcement from $1.3114, shy of a four-week high of $1.3131 struck earlier in the day.
German Bund futures inched lower after the interest rate decision. They were 8 ticks higher at 143.86, having stood at 143.91 before the verdict.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was little changed after the rate decision, remaining 0.3 percent higher at 1,196.20.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month high on Thursday after Wall Street soared and the dollar gained on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in March.