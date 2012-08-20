LONDON Aug 20 The euro extended losses on
Monday, falling to fresh session lows against the dollar and yen
after the European Central Bank said it was misleading to report
on decisions that had not yet been taken.
The ECB was responding to a report in Germany's weekly Der
Spiegel magazine that the central bank was considering setting
yield thresholds for any purchases of a struggling euro zone
country's bonds.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.23012 on trading
platform EBS, down 0.25 percent on the day. Near term support is
seen at its 21-day moving average of around $1.2285.
The euro also fell to a session low against the yen of 97.79
yen.