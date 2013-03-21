LONDON, March 21 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Thursday after data showed French business activity shrank in March at the fastest pace in four years, defying expectations for an improvement.

The euro dropped to a session low of $1.29225 on trading platform EBS, from around $1.2947 beforehand.

Against the yen, the euro was down 0.2 percent at 123.94 yen , easing from around 124.15 before the French PMI survey was released.