Some Platinum hedge fund clients get hopeful sign from receiver
NEW YORK, Feb 13 A federal court-appointed receiver for troubled U.S. hedge fund manager Platinum Partners has hinted that some clients may yet recover much of their assets.
LONDON, Sept 21 The euro hit a session high against the dollar on Friday with traders reporting buying by Middle East investors, while sterling also rose to a near five-month peak after UK borrowing numbers were not as bad as expected.
The euro rose to $1.3032 on trading platform EBS, triggering reported stop loss orders above $1.30.
Sterling rose to a near five-month high of $1.6298, with traders reporting stop loss orders above $1.63. It hovered very close to its 2012 high of $1.6304.
* Golar lng limited announces proposed offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose for the fifth straight day on Monday, posting a fresh all-time peak as financials and industrials climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on resource shares.