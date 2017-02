LONDON Nov 22 The euro rose to a one-month high against sterling on Thursday as it extended gains on increased optimism of a deal to rescue indebted Greece.

The euro rose to 80.86 pence, its highest since Oct. 25, after making a clear break above resistance around 80.75 pence, its 200-day moving average. (Reporting by Anooja Debnath; editing by Jessica Mortimer)